Market Report, "Chile Tourism Report Q4 2012", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- The Chile tourism report examines the strong long-term potential currently being offered by the local tourism industry, but cautions that growth in tourist arrivals may moderate slightly from 2013 onwards, as tourists to Latin America may choose to travel to Brazil instead, given it is hosting the football World Cup in 2014 and then the Olympic Games is in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. That said, BMI remains highly optimistic about the longer-term picture for Chilean tourism.
The report also analyses the growth and risk management strategies being employed by some of the leading players in the Chilean tourism sector (airlines and hotel chains), as they seek to maximise the tremendous growth opportunities being offered by the local market at the present time.
In 2011, a total of 3,069,792 tourists visited Chile, an increase of 11% according to data from the Servicio Nacional de Turismo Chile (Sernatur). This was just above BMI's forecast of a 10% increase for the full year and is a new record figure for annual tourist arrivals.
Looking at trends so far in 2012, arrivals over the first half increased by 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) to reach 1,850,048, according to figures from Sernatur. Arrivals from South America showed the strongest growth, up by 18% to 1,403,500. There have been significant increases in arrivals from Argentina, wjhich provided 779,963 tourists, up by 25.8% y-o-y, and Brazil, with 177,215 visitors, up by 22.3% y-o-y. This is despite Argentina's own economy slowing rapidly in 2012, which BMI thought might act as a demand suppressant.
For 2012, Sernatur has indicated that it will focus on the following 'priority' markets: Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Spain, the UK and the US, where it will be launching more marketing campaigns. The Chilean authorities are also looking to boost arrivals from Colombia, Peru and Australia. In H112, arrivals from Colombia went up by 30% y-o-y and arrivals from Australia increased by 32.7%, suggesting the new marketing campaigns are bearing fruit.
Over the last quarter, BMI has revised the following forecasts and views:
- BMI has made an upwards revision to its 2012 tourist arrivals forecast, from 12% to 15%. This should mean tourist arrivals reach a new record of 3.53mn by the end of the year.
- BMI has included a new profile for Latam Airlines, including SWOT analysis, which can be found in the Company Profiles chapter of this report.
