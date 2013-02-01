Market Report, "Chilled Processed Food in Finland", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Chilled Processed Food in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Chilled processed food in Finland is expected to register positive growth during 2012, rising in volume by a projected 2% to 118,000 tonnes, while value sales are set to rise by 5% to a projected EUR1,077 million. Factors influencing the positive growth expected in chilled processed food during 2012 include new product developments, the launch of new flavours, reasonably high levels of media advertising, the increased interest in home cooking, rising demand for packaged food products which offer...
Euromonitor International's Chilled Processed Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chilled Fish/Seafood, Chilled Lunch Kits, Chilled Noodles, Chilled Pizza, Chilled Processed Meat, Chilled Ready Meals, Chilled Soup, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Fresh Cut Fruits, Prepared Salads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Chilled Processed Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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