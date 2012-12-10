Market Report, "China Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "China Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- BMI expects the China consumer electronics market will grow by around 11% in 2012, higher than previously forecast, but still a moderation compared with 2011. Despite the global economic headwinds, Chinese retailers appeared to be optimistic about the outlook for increased sales of flat-screen TV sets and other consumer electronic products in 2012.Vendors will look to newer technologies such as Smart TVs; LED TV sets, which were expected to comprise around 50% of flat-panel sales in 2011; and 3D TV sets, forecast at around 10-20%, to drive sales. A second phase of the government's rural consumer electronics subsidy programme drove sales of computers, flat-screen TV sets and other products in H211. Electronics vendors and retailers were expanding and adjusting strategies to take advantage of this opportunity.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$72.6bn in 2011 to US$81.3bn in 2012, +11% in US dollar terms. Forecast upwardly revised in US dollar terms due to macroeconomic factors, with smaller towns and rural areas driving growth, and the arrival of the Windows 8 operating system and Ivy Bridge processor expected to provide a boost in H212. AV sales: US$70.9bn in 2011 to US$78.5bn in 2012, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the main driver being demand for flat-screen TV sets. Handset sales: US$39.2bn in 2011 to US$42.4bn in 2012, +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms upwardly revised, with strong underlying growth rate of mobile subscribers.
Risk/Reward Ratings: China's score was 61 out of 100.0. China took 5th place in our latest RRR table, but due to its vast market and rising penetration has potential to rise over time.
Key Trends & Developments
- By the end of BMI's five-year forecast period, the rural PC and notebook market could account for as much as 35-40% of total China computer sales. The subsidy programme will continue to boost demand from the vast, under-penetrated rural areas. The lower-tier city and towns are expected to be the fastest growing segment of the PC market in 2012, although this has placed pressure on prices.
- After two years of robust growth in the TV market, vendors will also look to third- and fourthtier cities and rural areas to sustain demand for TV sets, after lower sales in major cities were the main cause of negative growth in H111. About 58% of LCD TV s are now sold through retail channels, with sales strongest during holiday peak shopping periods.The second phase of the government's household electronics products subsidy for rural residents also continued to be an important market driver in 2011.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Peru Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Czech Republic Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Mexico Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q4 2012