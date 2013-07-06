Market Report, "China Freight Transport Report Q3 2013", Published

New Transportation research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2013 -- BMI is sticking with a below-consensus 2013 growth forecast of 7.5%. The main risk to our economic outlook remains another collapse in external demand, such as the one that occurred at the height of the global financial crisis. This would seriously undermine growth in trade-dependent industries and hasten a fall in the property market, potentially leading to an outright recession. Despite current stability in the global economy, China is at risk from its huge trade imbalance with the US. The bilateral surplus that China runs with the US continues to balloon. Should we see a rise in the personal savings rate in the US, this could trigger a sharp drop in consumer goods imports, with negative implications for the country's freight transport sector.
Headline Industry Data
- 2013 air freight tonnes/km is expected to grow by 3.3%.
- 2013 rail freight tonnes/km is forecast to contract by 2.3%.
- 2013 Port of Shanghai throughput is forecast to grow by 4.8%.
- 2013 road freight tonnes/km is forecast to grow by 14.5%.
Key Industry Trends
China Export-Import Bank To Lend US$162m To Local Shipping Firms
BMI notes that the Export-Import Bank of China plans to increase lending for the buying or leasing of ships by around US$3bn in 2013 to supply demand, despite the ongoing downturn in the market.
No Slowdown In China's Ports Yet With Strong Start To 2013 Across The Board
Despite a projected slowing in China's economic growth and fears surrounding how this could impact the country's import demand, BMI continues to have a robust growth outlook predicted for the country's port sector. Our view is reflected in positive results reported by the country's port facilities in the opening months of 2013.
