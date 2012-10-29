Market Report, "China Regional South Beer Market Insight 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "China Regional South Beer Market Insight 2012" from Canadean, now available
A detailed market research report on the China South beer industry. Researched and published by Canadean.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report comprises high level market research data on the China South beer industry, published by Canadean. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The south China beer market grew in 2011. It is still smaller than the north and east markets. Competition became even fiercer as all top brewers now own breweries in the region. However, there still remains scope for development and many new opportunities are still available in south China. Per capita beer consumption in China is still lower than in European countries, and as the south region is comparatively developed, income is relatively high and there are more opportunities for premium products
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The south region's top brewers are expanding capacity by building new breweries. The bar and club culture is growing in popularity; especially in large cities in south China, boosting on-premise consumption. Costs for grain and barley are constantly increasing, and combined with soaring energy costs and the high cost of other raw materials, like aluminum, have added to the pressure on brewers. Several brewers have already raised prices.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The China South Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the China South Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2007 to 2011, plus forecasts for 2012, enabling historical and current trend analysis.
This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, and beer type.
This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2011.
This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV CHINA CO LTD, ASAHI, ASIA BREWERY INC, CARLSBERG, CRSB (CHINA RESOURCES ENTERPRISES/SABMILLER), GUANGDONG BREWERY HOLDINGS LIMITED (Kingway Brewery Holdings Ltd), HEINEKEN ASIA PACIFIC BREWERIES LIMITED, HENAN JINXING BEER GROUP COMPANY, KIRIN CHINA CO LTD, HEBEI LANBEI ALCOHOL CO LTD, SAN MIGUEL, SUNTORY, TSINGTAO BREWERY CO LTD, BEIJING YANJING BREWERY GROUP, ZHUJIANG BEER GROUP COMPANY, Guangdong Shaoguan Huoli Brewery
