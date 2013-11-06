Market Report, "Chinese Smartphone Market Development, 3Q 2013", Published

New Wireless research report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- As of the second quarter of 2013, Chinese mobile phone users totaled around 1.18 billion and user adoption of 3G reached around 28%. Sales volume of smartphones in China arrived at 77 million units in the same quarter. Samsung continued to lead in China whereas Apple's share in China declined significantly due to the transition period between new and older iPhones. This report examines the development of Chinese smartphone market during the second-third quarter from the perspectives of telecom operators and branded vendors.
Development of the Chinese mobile communication market, touching on accumulated mobile phone and 3G user base of three major Chinese telecom operators
Chinese mobile phone market volume, with shipment breakdowns by branded vendor
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple, China Everbright Bank, China Netcom, China Telecom, China Unicom, Coolpad, Gionee, HTC, Huawei, Lenovo, Meizu, Nokia, OPPO, Samsung, Tianyu, Vivo, Xiaomi, ZTE
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