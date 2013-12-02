Market Report, "Cigarettes in Colombia", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Cigarettes in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- The serious problem of illicit trade continued to grow for cigarette manufacturers in Colombia in 2012. After Colombia appeared to be very successful in reducing illicit trade in cigarettes in 2009, it returned strongly in 2011 and 2012. A number of factors were responsible for this. Authorities claim that the growth in illicit trade coincides with important changes in the regulatory environment such as the ban on cigarette marketing (which makes unknown brands more acceptable) and the ban on...
Euromonitor International's Cigarettes in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High Tar Cigarettes, Low Tar Cigarettes, Mid Tar Cigarettes, Ultra Low Tar Cigarettes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigarettes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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