Market Report, "Cigars in Costa Rica", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigars in Costa Rica"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Even though Costa Rica has never had a strong cigar smoking culture, demand for these products has increased throughout the review period due to tourism in the country and the increasing popularity of cigar smoking by the higher income population who have become more familiar with cigars. As a result, there are a good number of tobacco specialist retailers across the country (often aimed at tourists), and recently an exclusive cigar club, El Mundo de los Puros, opened to target potential local...
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Tobacco in Costa Rica
- Travel and Tourism in Costa Rica
- Country Analysis Report: Costa Rica, PEST Insights
- Dishwashing in Costa Rica
- Analgesics in Costa Rica
- Costa Rica Tourism Report Q1 2013
- Cigarettes in Costa Rica
- Cotton Wool/Buds/Pads in Costa Rica
- Wipes in Costa Rica
- Laundry Care in Costa Rica