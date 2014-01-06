Market Report, "Cigars in Thailand", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigars in Thailand"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Cigar consumption in Thailand tends to mainly rely on upper-income groups and foreign tourists. The product is perceived as a luxury item and cigar smoking as a kind of luxury activity amongst affluent people. The demand of cigars in Thailand is not much fluctuating since the demand is considered niche and limited amongst specific groups of smokers. Most of the cigars available in the marketplace are imported products from many origins including the US, Belgium and Cuba.
Euromonitor International's Cigars in Thailand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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