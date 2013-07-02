Market Report, "Cigars in the United Arab Emirates", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Cigars in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Traditionally, cigar smoking was limited to only upper-mid- and high-income consumers in the United Arab Emirates as a result of these products' high prices. Cigars consequently benefited from a luxury image at the end of the review period. Many consumers view a cigar as a status symbol, with many high-income and aspirational mid-income men thus opting to smoke cigars in public.
Euromonitor International's Cigars in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cigarillos, Cigars Excluding Cigarillos.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
