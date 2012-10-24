Market Report, "City Travel Briefing: Doha", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "City Travel Briefing: Doha"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Doha's tourism industry has been developing in leaps and bounds since the Emirate of Qatar won the bid for the FIFA 2022 World Cup. A new airport is being developed, to start operating in 2013, thousands of rooms are being added to the accommodation supply, a rail and metro network is being developed and there is much more to come. However, Doha is still only a small tourism destination, mostly focused on business and MICE, and there are many challenges in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.
Euromonitor International's City Travel Briefing: Doha global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Travel and Tourism market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market from innovation, pricing, channel distribution to economic/lifestyle influences. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and outlines the criteria for success.
Product coverage: Car Rental, Demand Factors, Health and Wellness Tourism, Tourism Flows Domestic, Tourism Flows Inbound, Tourism Flows Outbound, Tourism Receipts and Expenditure, Tourist Attractions, Transportation, Travel Accommodation, Travel Retail.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
