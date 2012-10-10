Market Report, "Clay Brick & Product Manufacturing in the US", Published

New Construction research report from IBISWorld is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Brick by brick: Stronger construction markets will pave the way for a modest recovery
Clay Brick & Product Manufacturing in the US
Brick by brick
While demand and revenue went down during the recession due to slowed building markets, the industry is expected to turn around in the next five years, with increases in housing starts and the value of non-residential building construction. Revenue and profit performance will also be supported by steady improvements in demand for refractory products used in downstream manufacturing and energy production industries. Also, increases in demand and sustained efficiency improvements are expected to bolster average industry profit margins.
Firms in this industry primarily make brick and structural clay tiles, nonclay refractories (e.g. mortar, brick, block, tile, monoliths and crucibles), clay refractory products (e.g. mortar, brick, block, tile and melting pots), ceramic wall and floor tiles and other structural clay products. A refractory is a material that will retain its shape and chemical identity when subjected to high temperatures.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mohawk Industries Inc., Boral Limited, Cookson Group PLC
