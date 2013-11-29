Market Report, "Clothing Accessories in Greece", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Clothing Accessories in Greece", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- With Greek consumers left with less money to spend and consumer confidence at very low levels, it comes as no surprise that accessories sales display negative growth both in value and volume terms. In 2012 sales decline by 14% to land at EUR218 million. This is primarily the result of consumers having been forced to cut down spending on non-essential items; accessories ranking quite high on the list of nice to have, yet not essential, things.
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Emerging Markets: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing and Footwear Retailing in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Europe: Market Guide to 2016
- Global Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists Market Size and Forecast to 2017
- Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Asia-Pacific: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in G8 Countries: Market Guide to 2016
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in Eastern Europe: Market Guide to 2016