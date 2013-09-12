Market Report, "Clothing Accessories in Norway", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Clothing Accessories in Norway", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The majority of Norwegian consumers, men and women, are used to dressing based on seasonality, except for the younger generation. During the long cold season, consumers choose darker colours and only during summer season does the colour pallet become brighter. In order to spice outfit up, consumers are using clothing accessories in different colours, despite the seasonality. The Norwegian flag and national colours, like combinations of blue, red and white clothing accessories, are very popular...
Euromonitor International's Clothing Accessories in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Belts, Gloves, Hats/Caps, Other Clothing Accessories, Scarves, Ties.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Clothing Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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