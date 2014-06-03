Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Coke Oven Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Saudi coke oven products market grows by 14% over review period to reach SR155 million in 2012. Import penetration decreases to 28% of total market in 2012. Exports decline in importance for local producers, generating only 1% of total product output in 2012. Industry revenue expected to grow at CAGR of 9% over forecast period due to use of industry's products in power generation.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Coke Oven Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 231. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Coke Oven Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 231 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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