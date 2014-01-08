Market Report, "Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Business Monitor International: "Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- BMI calculates Colombian consumer electronics spending grew by about 12% in US dollar terms in 2012 to US$4.9bn. Domestic demand for consumer electronics devices remains relatively strong in Colombia and will continue to support consumer electronics spending over the coming quarters. The burgeoning middle class and private sector credit growth will therefore continue to stimulate household consumption. Falling unemployment should help to drive demand for consumer electronics goods, such as tablets and smartphones. We believe Colombia's economy will expand at robust growth rates in the coming years, characterised by improved macroeconomic conditions and an increasingly friendly business environment. The auction of 4G spectrum should boost smartphone sales in 2014, as well as the requirement that companies distribute 500,000 tablets as part of the obligations for the frequencies. Drivers will include rising PC and mobile phone penetration, the launch of digital TV broadcasting and 3G mobile network roll-outs. The development of a modern retail sector will also encourage growth over our five-year forecast period to 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$1.5bn in 2012 to US$1.6in 2013; +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged amid signs that consumer credit growth is bottoming out. Tablets are expected to be a growth area in 2013, amid overall slower growth in Colombian PC market, with strong uptake of the devices reported in 2012.
- AV Sales: US$2.3bn in 2012 to US$2.5bn in 2013; +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-panel and Smart TV sets the main growth area as consumers upgrade their old models.
- Handset Sales: US$1.0bn in 2012 to US$1.1bn in 2013; +12% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones accounting for a higher proportion of mobile sales.
Risk/Reward Rating
Colombia's score was unchanged at 44.8 out of 100.0, remaining in sixth place in our latest Latin American CE RRR table for Q114, ahead of Argentina and Venezuela. BMI expects rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets. Over time the market has the potential to rise in our rankings.
Key Trends & Developments
The government's Vive Digital programme offers a long-term boost to the PC market, with a pledge to eliminate import tariffs on connectivity devices and to take measures to enhance credit availability for such devices. Incentives under the Vive Digital plan included a VAT exemption programme for low-income households looking to obtain an internet connection.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chile Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Bahrain Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Argentina Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Hungary Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Oman Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Israel Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Bulgaria Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014
- Indonesia Consumer Electronics Report Q1 2014