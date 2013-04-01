Market Report, "Colombia Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2013 -- BMI View: BMI calculates that Colombian consumer electronics spending grew by about 12% in US dollar terms in 2012 to US$4.9bn. In 2013, BMI expects ongoing household deleveraging, amid record high levels of household debt, to continue to weigh down consumer spending on digital lifestyle items such as flatscreen TV sets. Despite its declining trend, consumer credit growth remains relatively robust for now. Falling unemployment should help to drive demand for consumer electronics goods, such as tablets and smartphones. A strong Colombian peso will also enhance the affordability of key consumer electronics items. Drivers will include rising PC and mobile phone penetration, the launch of digital TV broadcasting and 3G mobile network roll-outs. The development of a modern retail sector will also encourage growth over the forecast period.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$1.5bn in 2012 to US$1.6in 2013; +8% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms downwardly revised due to analyst adjustment amid signs of a consumer slowdown. Tablets are expected to be a growth area, with strong uptake of the devices reported in the Colombia market.
- AV Sales: US$2.3bn in 2012 to US$2.5bn in 2013; +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets the main growth area as consumers upgrade their old models.
- Handset Sales: US$1.0bn in 2012 to US$1.1bn in 2013; +12% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones to account for a higher proportion of mobile sales.
Risk/Reward Rating
Colombia's score was 45 out of 100.0, which gave it sixth place in our latest Latin American CE RRR table, ahead of Argentina and Venezuela. BMI expects rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets. Over time the market has the potential to rise in our rankings.
Key Trends & Developments
- The government's Vive Digital programme offers a long-term boost to the PC market, with a pledge to eliminate import tariffs on connectivity devices and to take measures to enhance credit availability for such devices. Incentives under the Vive Digital plan included a VAT exemption programme for lowincome households looking to obtain an internet connection.
- The migration to digital TV broadcasting is currently scheduled for completion in 2019, although government sources have suggested this could be brought forward by two years. To maintain revenue growth in the face of price declines, vendors will focus on product innovation, with drivers including improved display quality and wider screens, as well as design and features, such as wireless technology.
