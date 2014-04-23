Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Colombia Power Report Q2 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- Colombia's mining and energy planning unit released an ambitious 2013-2027 electricity strategy aimed at boosting power sector capacity. This development, which is indicative of government efforts to encourage investment in the energy sector to satisfy an uptick in demand for electricity, is a positive step for the sector and aligns with our broadly positive outlook for Colombia's market. The plan comes off the back of the government's decision to sell its stake in electricity provider Isagen. The move, which could raise up to COP5trn (US$2.6bn), should help fund infrastructure investment once August 2014's presidential elections are complete -although critics fear that this money will end up being used elsewhere. The sale is already reported to have attracted interest from numerous international utilities. Overshadowing this optimism are ongoing concerns about security. The distances between urban, electricity-consuming populations and sources of hydroelectric power are great, and the FARC considers many of these parts of the country to be under their control. Sabotage of power infrastructure projects is, unfortunately, commonplace.
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