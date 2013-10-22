Market Report, "Colour Cosmetics in South Africa", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Colour Cosmetics in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- South African consumers continue to show an increasing preference for value added and value for money products within the colour cosmetics category. Consumers are drawn to products that offer multiple benefits including built-in SPF, anti-ageing and skin care properties. Despite trading down by cash constrained consumers, there is no compromise regarding expectations in terms of product quality.
Euromonitor International's Colour Cosmetics in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Eye Make-Up, Facial Make-Up, Lip Products, Nail Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Colour Cosmetics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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