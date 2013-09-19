New Computer Technology research report from Markets and Markets is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Combustion process is a complex sequence of chemical reactions taking place between a fuel and an oxidant resulting in the formation of heat. The energy thus produced is used for a number of purposes such as power generation, aircraft and rocket propulsion, and for carrying out various processes in industries. This report primarily deals with all the different types of equipment, controls and systems being used in the combustion process, and their market trends over the next five years.
The report covers the entire spectrum of combustion controls, equipment & systems being used across various industry verticals such as process industries, metallurgy, cement industry, refining and petrochemicals, energy & power, and aerospace & marine. The entire market has been segmented by product type into components, systems, and monitoring & control instruments. The different components covered in this report include boilers, thermal oxidizers, incinerators, and gas turbines. These components have been further divided into sub-categories.
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The systems include process management systems as well as emission control systems. The two types of process management systems covered in this study are: - burner management systems and boiler control systems. The emission control systems covered in the report are fabric filters, electrostatic precipitators, and Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) systems.
Monitoring & control instruments covered in the report include actuators and valves, gas turbine inlet air filters, flow meters, combustion analyzers, and sensors (pressure, temperature, and level sensors). The report deals with all the factors, currently, driving the market, as well as the restraints and opportunities for the global market. It highlights the burning issues pertaining to the market, as well as the winning imperatives for players to gain competitive edge in this industry. The entire market is segmented into four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World; along with the current and future trends for each region analyzed in the report.
The report profiles all the major companies involved in the field of combustion controls, equipment & systems such as ABB (Switzerland), Alstom (France), Dongfang Boiler Group (China), Doosan (South Korea), General Electric (U.S.), Hitachi Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan), Siemens (Germany), The Babcock & Wilcox Company (U.S.), and Toshiba (Japan); it covers their entire product offerings, financial details, strategies and recent developments.
Key Take-Away
Global combustion controls, equipment & systems market with product, application and geography market statistics, along with detailed classification and splits by revenue.
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