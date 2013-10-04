Market Report, "Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms & Agreements", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms & Agreements" from Current Partnering, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Companion Diagnostics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the companion diagnostics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter companion diagnostic partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors companion diagnostics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
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Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.
This report contains over 250 links to online copies of actual companion diagnostics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of companion diagnostics dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in companion diagnostics dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.
Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading companion diagnostics deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 50 bigpharma companies where companion diagnostic deals are available followed by a brief summary as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
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