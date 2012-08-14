Market Report, "Compounding Pharmacies in the US", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Compounding Pharmacies in the US" from IBISWorld, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Doctor's orders: Drug shortages and demand from the aging population will benefit stores
After experiencing strong revenue growth during the recession, the Compounding Pharmacies industry will benefit from improved conditions in the next five years. The number of individuals aged 65 and over will increase, supporting demand for medications from the industry. Furthermore, doctors and patients will likely turn to compounding pharmacies to prepare medications with alternate doses and strengths as drug shortages loom.
This industry includes stores that make and sell compounded medications. Compounded medications are prescriptions that are written by physicians and prepared by pharmacists for individual patients. These medications are not commercially available; rather, they are prescribed by physicians and prepared by pharmacists to meet unique needs.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
