Market Report, "Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Desktop PC", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Computex 2013 Observation Highlights: Desktop PC" from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Intel proposed the idea of a two-in-one user experience at Computex 2013, in the hope of offering multiple functions in one single device in the consumer market. With the growing comprehensiveness of mobile devices and network environments, desktop PCs' market share has been gradually eaten up. How desktop PC vendors reposition themselves under the trend of multiple functions in one single device and how capable they are to develop new products will be put to test. This report profiles desktop PCs demonstrated at Computex including AIO (All In One) PCs which have played a key role in bolstering the desktop PC market and examines the future trends of the desktop PC industry.
List of Topics
Key development highlights of products showcased at Computex 2013, touching on branded vendors' new product positioning strategies for desktop PC products
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Acer, Amazon, AMD, Apple, Google, Intel, MediaTek, Microsoft, Nokia, Rackspace
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