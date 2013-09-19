Market Report, "Computex 2013 Observations: Network Communications Products", Published

New Computer Technology market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Computex 2013 Observations: Network Communications Products"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Computex Taipei 2013 was held at TWTC (Taipei World Trade Center) Exhibition Hall 1 and 3, TICC (Taipei International Convention Center), and Nangang Exhibition Hall from June 4 to 8, with a total of 1,724 exhibitors demonstrating their latest products at 5,042 booths. It is observed that compared to Computex 2012, there has been little change in terms of the number of Taiwanese telecom and network communications vendors attending the exhibition and the products they presented. This report profiles major products demonstrated by leading network communications vendors at Computex 2013 with an aim to probe the future development trends in the network communications industry.
List of Topics
Introduction of Computex 2013, outlining major network communications products demonstrated by major Taiwanese and Chinese suppliers, including Askey, Edimax, TP-Link and T&W and more
Comparison the development of HomePlug and G.hn alliances, outlining major network communications products demonstrated by member companies of these two alliances
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: Alfa, ARM, Askey, AT&T, BestBuy, Billion Electric, BT, Cambridge Industries Group, CastleNet, Chunghwa Telecom, Comtrend, D-Link, eBay, Edimax Technology, Gemtek, Gigafast, HTC, IBM, Jebsee, Loopcomm Technology, Marvell, Metanoia Communications, Oracle, PLANET Technology, Proware, Qualcomm Atheros, SanDisk, Senao Network, Siemens, Sigma Designs, ST&T, T&W, Tangotec, Telecom Italia, Teleconnect, Telefonica, Tenda, TP-Link
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