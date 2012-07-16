Market Report, "Concentrates in Dominican Republic", Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2012 -- In 2011, the concentrates industry continued to face downward pressure on prices whilst struggling to carve a niche in the increasingly competitive soft drinks sphere. The price competition for carbonates that accelerated after the introduction of Kola Real caused a strong substitution effect from concentrates to carbonates in the review period. As a result, concentrates producers have developed marketing strategies emphasising the relative strengths of their products: healthier than...
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Functional Drinks - Dominican Republic
- Drinking Milk Products in Dominican Republic
- Spirits in Dominican Republic
- Rtds/High-strength Premixes in Dominican Republic
- Carbonates in Dominican Republic
- Wine in Dominican Republic
- Bottled Water in Dominican Republic
- Concentrates in the Czech Republic
- Grocery Retailers in Dominican Republic
- Non-Store Retailing in Dominican Republic