Market Report, "Concentrates in Georgia", Published

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- In general, this category is not popular already among the Georgian population - and with no marketing support sales declined even more rapidly. In 2011 manufacturers and importers of products responded with a noticeable reduction in the presence of concentrates. By 2011 it was quite hard to find both liquid and powder concentrates in stores.
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2007-2011), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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