Market Report, "Concrete and Cement in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Concrete and Cement in Indonesia to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- - Overview of the concrete and cement market in Indonesia
- Historic and forecast market values for the concrete and cement market and its categories (cement clinker, factory-made mortars, portland cement, refractory cements, mortars & concretes, other hydraulic cements, ready-mixed concrete and prefabricated structural components) for the period 2007 through to 2016
Scope
- Overview of the concrete and cement market in Indonesia
- Historic and forecast market values for the concrete and cement market and its categories (cement clinker, factory-made mortars, portland cement, refractory cements, mortars & concretes, other hydraulic cements, ready-mixed concrete and prefabricated structural components) for the period 2007 through to 2016
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Reasons to Get This Report
- This report provides you with valuable market data for the concrete and cement market in Indonesia
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by domestic production, supply balance, existing stock, imports and exports
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market
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