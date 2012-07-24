Market Report, "Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015", Published

Recently published research from Timetric, "Construction in Spain - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- The construction industry is a significant contributor to the Spanish economy and was the primary factor behind the robust economic growth in country recorded between 1997 and 2007. During the period, low interest rates, mortgages extending up to 50 years, favorable tax policies for house ownership, mass immigration from neighboring European countries and a surge of foreign investments in the real estate market, particularly from the UK and Germany, were attributed to the significant growth within the Spanish construction industry. By 2007, the Spanish construction industry's contribution to GDP reached 16%, compared with the EU average of 6%. However, in 2008, the sub-prime crisis in the US resulted in a global economic recession, which adversely affected the Spanish economy and the country's construction industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Indeed, new housing starts declined from 762,000 in 2006 to 159,284 in 2009. During the period, the Spanish construction industry also employed 13% of the Spanish workforce and the housing crisis resulted in the loss of thousands of jobs in the construction industry in the country. As a result, the unemployment rate in Spain peaked at 21.3% in Q1 2011 before declining marginally to 20.9% in Q2 2011. Between 2000 and 2007, the Spanish economy recorded an average annual growth rate of 3.6%, which was attributed to the growth in the Spanish construction industry and in particular, the growth of residential housing in the country. However, the growth in the Spanish housing segment was unsustainable, as the number of housing completions exceeded the rate of new household formations in the country.
Key Highlights
- Commercial construction in Spain demonstrated the strongest performance, with a CAGR of 1.51% during the five year period. Between 2011 and 2015, the large quantity of newly built unsold housing, office and retail space, and other categories stock is expected to reflect the moderate growth of 1.05% in the Spanish construction industry.
- Within the Spanish construction industry, residential construction was the most adversely affected and recorded a CARC of -4.91% between 2006 and 2010. In 2010, residential construction accounted for 50.7% of the Spanish construction industry.
- The infrastructure construction market valued EUR25.3 billion in 2010, and represented the second largest market in the Spanish construction industry.
- The Spanish commercial construction market declined by 6.5% in 2010. However, during the review period, the market recorded a CAGR of 1.51%, which represented the strongest performance within the Spanish construction industry.
- The institutional construction market valued EUR6.9 billion in 2010, represented a 7.3% share of the Spanish construction industry.
- The industrial construction market represented the smallest market in the Spanish construction industry and valued EUR3.2 billion in 2010.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA, Ferrovial SA, Acciona SA, FCC Construccion SA
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Construction in Australia - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the GCC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Japan - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in BRIC - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the Philippines - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Chile - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Qatar - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Germany - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in the Netherlands - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015
- Construction in Canada - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2015