Market Report, "Consumer Appliances in Germany", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Appliances in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- In a reflection of the growing global concern with the unresolved Eurozone crisis and the threat of deindustrialisation in Europe, volume growth slowed considerably in major appliances in Germany during 2012. While small appliances maintained a steady performance in 2012, the overall performance of consumer appliances was dragged down by the weaker showing of major appliances. Marginal increases in the German savings ratio was noted in 2012 and this indicated lower consumer spending throughout...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in Taiwan
- Consumer Appliances in Ukraine
- Consumer Appliances in Sweden
- Consumer Appliances in Chile
- Consumer Appliances in Austria
- Consumer Appliances in Denmark
- Consumer Appliances in Brazil
- Consumer Appliances in France
- Consumer Appliances in the Philippines
- Consumer Appliances in Poland