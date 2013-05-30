Market Report, "Consumer Appliances in Sweden", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Consumer appliances in Sweden recorded positive retail volume growth in 2012 at a faster rate than the volume CAGR recorded over the entire review period. Nevertheless, the current weakness and uncertainty in the economic climate remained a common theme shaping developments in the industry throughout the year. The uncertain economic climate in Sweden is compromising consumer sentiment and increasing price sensitivity. However, this is not to say that there is no growth in the category as...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Appliances in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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