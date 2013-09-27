Market Report, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Japan, 2013", Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Japan, 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- - Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering of the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories), and reviews of latest best practice in online retail site design.
- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential context on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and key factors that will drive this market in the future
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Japan, 2013" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Japan. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Japan. It is an essential tool for companies active across Japan's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into Japan's online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to Japan's online retail environment. By examining best practice from the leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller retailers, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The traditional retail sector was disrupted by the natural disasters, resulting in a shortage of consumer products. Due to the disrupted supply chain of the Brick and Mortar stores, slow reconstruction work, and a lack of connectivity, consumers started to shop online even for daily amenities such as rice and water.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Demographics and changing consumer lifestyles play a pivotal role in the expansion of online retailing in Japan. An aging population, shrinking household size, and an increase in the number of working women are factors driving online sales in Japan. The current demographics need convenience and enjoyment and many e-retailers are applying the concept of shopping with fun.
Key Features and Benefits
Understand the consumer behaviour and online trends in Japan.
Understand which products will be the major winners and losers in the coming years.
Learn from best practice approaches outlined in the case studies of leading online retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Rakuten, , Zozotown, , Oisix, , Seiyu
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