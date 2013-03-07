Market Report, "Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Dynamics in Russia", Published

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Provides in-depth analysis of the latest trends in online consumer shopping, covering drivers of online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 25 product categories) and reviews of the latest best practice in online retail site design- Based on the latest data, the report not only provides details of the size and growth of this increasingly important channel, it also provides essential contexts on the penetration of online sales by product groups, how growth has developed over time, and the key drivers of this market in the future
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"Consumer Attitudes and Online Retail Development in Russia" is the result of Canadean's extensive market research covering the online retail industry in Russia. It provides the magnitude, growth, share, and dynamics of the online retail market in Russia, and is an essential tool for companies active across Russia's online retail value chain and for new companies considering entry into the Russian online retail market. It provides data for historic and forecast online retail sales, and also includes the business environment and country risk related to the Russian online retail environment. By examining best practice from leading national large-scale online retailers (but specifically excluding the likes of Amazon, whose sites are well-known and vary little by country), as well as reviewing innovative approaches from smaller companies, the report provides insights and ideas about how best to approach growing online sales for your business.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
While the online shopping markets in Moscow and St. Petersburg are strong, key to the future of online shopping attitudes and behaviors in Russia are the developing cities of the country's Southern and Eastern regions, which have rapidly growing populations, whilst infrastructure investment is bringing down the price of broadband connections.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Population growth in urban areas, increasingly affordable internet connections and growing computer literacy, will combine to make Russia one of the most valuable e-commerce opportunities in the world; however, security issues with online payments and the complex logistics of delivering goods across such a vast country may stunt the growth of online markets.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Utkonos, Ozon, KupiVIP, Holodilnik, M.Video
