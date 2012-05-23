Market Report, "Consumer Credit in France", Published

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Credit in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2012 -- Gross consumer credit lending continued to grow in 2011, following the marked decline in 2009. France was significantly affected by recession, which stunted the demand for consumer credit in 2009. The improvement in the economic situation in 2010 and 2011 had a positive impact on the industry. The French economy returned to growth in 2010, weathering the recession earlier than had been anticipated. France's GDP increased by 1.5% in 2010 and 1.8% in 2011. These positive macroeconomic indicators...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Credit in France report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Credit market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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