Market Report, "Consumer Credit in Sweden", Published

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The weak and uncertain economic climate is setting the tone for consumer demand for credit. This is an important factor behind the slowing growth rates for mortgages/housing lending as banking institutions are becoming more rigorous in their credit checks before granting new mortgages while consumers are more reluctant to commit themselves to a mortgage in times of economic uncertainty. Gross lending growth in 2012 was lower than the review period average despite increased demand for smaller...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Credit in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Credit market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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