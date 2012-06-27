Market Report, "Consumer Credit in the Netherlands", Published

New Financial Services market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Credit in the Netherlands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- In 2011, the Dutch economy showed signs of recovery, while consumer confidence grew. Overall, the development of consumer credit in the Netherlands slowed down in 2011, due to the substantial drop in card lending. Dutch consumers had previously resorted to payment cards to cover emergency shortfalls.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Credit in Netherlands report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Auto Lending, Card Lending, Durables Lending, Education Lending, Home Lending, Other Personal Lending.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Credit market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
