Market Report, "Consumer Electronics in Hong Kong, China", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2013 -- In 2011 consumers shifted their attention to electronic products with multiple functions. Compared with products which serve a single function, multifunctional products are more convenient and take up less space. The multiple functions of in-home entertainment products can save space in the small apartments in Hong Kong. This led to increasing sales of televisions with integrated internet connectivity. Moreover, consumers in Hong Kong prefer integrated products; multifunctional portable...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in Hong Kong, China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level.
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
