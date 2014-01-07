Market Report, "Consumer Electronics in the United Kingdom", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Electronics in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- With the UK economy reporting weak growth of 0.7% in 2012, sales of consumer electronics remained sluggish, posting a 1% decline in retail volume sales in the year. As a result of no real development in salaries, credit supply and interest rates, consumers choose to keep their purchases on hold and thus did not spend money on any additional devices or equipment, making do with those they already had.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Electronics in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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