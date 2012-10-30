Market Report, "Consumer Foodservice in Russia", Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Foodservice in Russia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Prior to the economic downturn consumer foodservice in Russia demonstrated confident double-digit growth. The recession strongly influenced the market leading to negative 3% growth of sales in current value terms in 2008. The market was already showing signs of recovery in 2010, and continued to post confident growth in terms of current sales throughout 2011. Returning consumer confidence brought back Russians' pre-crisis eating-out habits although the market has not yet returned to its...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Foodservice in Finland
- Consumer Foodservice in Ireland
- Consumer Foodservice in Venezuela
- Consumer Foodservice in New Zealand
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Belgium
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Israel
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Canada
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Italy
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Greece
- Consumer Foodservice By Location in Argentina