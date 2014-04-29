New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Consumer health showed a relatively stable performance during 2013, on par with the review period average. In spite of the slow economic recovery and the relatively mature levels achieved by certain categories, the demand for consumer health (both synthetic and herbal/traditional products) continued to gradually increased as a result of the interaction of different factors such as rising stress levels, the further proliferation of new bacteria and viruses strains, changing climate conditions...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
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