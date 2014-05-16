New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Increasing consumer modernisation favoured the growth of consumer health in two different ways. First, by reducing the consumption of traditional medicines, with more urban, modernised consumers favouring the efficacy and quick results provided by OTC products. Second, by boosting the sales of products that feed into the modernising trend of healthier living habits. Among those products are included vitamins and dietary supplements, sports nutrition and herbal/traditional products. Those two...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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