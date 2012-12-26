Market Report, "Consumer Lending 2013: Trends , Developments and Prospects", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lending 2013: Trends , Developments and Prospects", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- The developed world has the largest consumer lending markets, but growth is slowing as borrowing takes off in emerging markets. In emerging markets, the story is about moving the unbanked into the financial mainstream through new financial products or the cross-selling of others. A greater desire for luxury goods and major appliances, as well as a greater capacity to spend on such goods, could help to expand the credit infrastructure in those markets.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending 2013: Trends , Developments and Prospects global briefing offers insight into the size and shape of the Consumer Finance market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts provide an invaluable perspective onmarket evolution and the criteria for success. The briefing leverages Euromonitor International's 360-degree coverage of the global payments' landscape including insight on consumer debt.
Product coverage: Consumer Lending, Financial Cards and Payments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
