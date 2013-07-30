Market Report, "Consumer Lending in Hong Kong, China", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Consumer Lending in Hong Kong, China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Uncertain market conditions in Hong Kong caused a slowdown in the consumer lending market in 2012. However, card lending remained the largest proportion of consumer lending in terms of gross lending. Card lending saw a slowdown in growth as a result of worsening card spending. Within consumer credit, other personal lending saw the fastest growth, supported by the healthy growth of the credit line and tax loans. Auto lending and education lending remained relatively small within the overall...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Hong Kong, China report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
