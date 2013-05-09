Market Report, "Consumer Lending in the Czech Republic", Published

New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Consumer lending achieved a strong growth rate for the second consecutive year in 2012, both in terms of gross lending and outstanding balance. The market is benefiting from the healthy lending sector and slow but steady recovery of the housing market. Mortgage/housing loans and card lending continue to drive the growth, as they have become amongst the most dynamically developing categories. Almost all categories have contributed to the growth, with the exception of auto lending, which is...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Czech Republic report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
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