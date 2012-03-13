Market Report, "Consumer Lifestyles in China", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2012 -- The robust spending by members of China's rapidly growing middle class is expected to continue in coming years, driving demand for a wide range of goods. In particular, demand for luxury goods and other premium products will remain high consumers attempt to live the good life. Spending growth will remain strong as the millions of Chinese living in the interior of the country increasingly adopt the habits of modern consumers.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in China report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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