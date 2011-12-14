New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2011 -- With 75.1 million residents in 2010, Iran is one of the most populous countries in the Middle East. It is also one of the youngest countries in the world. Even though it is ageing at a rapid rate, the nation is still very young, with a median age of 26.7 in 2010. However, high inflation rates, high unemployment and the government's subsidy reform plan will have an impact on the economy. Households are expected to become more price-sensitive and look for lower cost consumer products and services.
Euromonitor's Consumer Lifestyles in Iran report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lifestyles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
