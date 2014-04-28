Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends Analysis: Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in French Savory Snacks Market", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the French Savory Snacks Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.
Key Findings
- French consumers are increasingly seeking Savory Snacks that offer better value for money
- Hectic lives leading to time-scarcity will continue to influence Savory Snack consumption in France
- The consumption of Savory Snack products among French consumers is driven by the pursuit of pleasure and Indulgence
- Indulgent French products that offer a fun and enjoyable experience in Savory Snacks will affect consumption behavior
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the French Savory Snack Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.
Get access to:
- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the French market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Savory Snacks, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)
- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for France and nine other countries to give a global context.
- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Savory Snacks consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group
- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future
- Examples of international and France-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Daco Bello, Douchou, Dr.Oetker, Intersnack, ips All Natural, Kelloggs, Kintaro, KP Snacks, Lesser Evil, Lays, Milka, Natural Balance Food, PepsiCo, Pop'Box, Snikiddy, Spole?nost ChipsPraha, Tyrrells
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