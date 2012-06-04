Market Report, "Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Germany", Published

New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Bakery & Cereals Market in Germany"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Why was the report written?: Marketers in the Bakery & Cereals market in Germany face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is knowing just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Bakery & Cereals market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Consumption patterns have been affected, even though Bakery & Cereals are considered essential items. However, as consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumption should increase. Being able to identity these pockets of growth early, and the trends behind them, is essential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Almost half of consumers of Bakery & Cereals products in Germany indicate that Indulgence influences this decision. This is supported by the significant proportions of the value of each Bakery & Cereals category that can also be attributed to Indulgence. Targeting this influence is therefore essential to the success of this market.
Urban dwellers consume Dough Products disproportionately. One of the main components of Dough Products is Pizza bases; this is not a traditional German food so is more appropriate for an Urban cosmopolitan consumer. In order to improve the value of this market, marketers need to encourage consumption in the relatively large Rural market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Metro Group, Edeka, Globus, Rewe Group, Schwarz Group, Aldi, dm-Drogeriemarkt Gmbh + Co.KG, Edeka, Globus, Lekkerland Gmbh & Co. KG, Metro Group, Norma, Rewe, Schwarz, Tengelmann
