Market Report, "Consumer Trends in the Fish & Seafood Market in Italy", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Marketers in the Fish & Seafood market in Italy face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the keys to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Fish & Seafood market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Fish & Seafood are considered staple foods in Italy and therefore consumption patterns have not been comparatively affected.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
Private Label products have a much larger share (over a third) of the Raw Fish market in Italy than in preserved fish categories. Penetration into the Ambient and Frozen Fish markets is particularly shallow at less than 10%. There is no significant national brand presence in Raw Fish and only a few in the Preserved categories, therefore there is still potential for Private Label to grow. Marketers of national brands need to ensure that they differentiate their products sufficiently to avoid becoming a target for Private Label competition.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Auchan, Bennet SPA, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, Despar Servizi, Esselunga, Eurospin, PAM, Selex, Sisa, Further, this report provides switching data for the following retailers:, Auchan, Carrefour, Conad, Coop Italia, Despar Servizi, Esselunga, Eurospin, PAM, Selex, Sisa
