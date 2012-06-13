Market Report, "Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in China", Published

Recently published research from Canadean, "Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in China", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Marketers in the Chinese Savory Snacks market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Savory Snacks market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Dramatic economic growth and the growing presence of western-style products in the market mean that there are significant opportunities in the Chinese Savory Snacks market to target. Knowing which areas offer the best addressable markets will be key, as will understanding the key Trends that consumers are acting on category by category.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
In the leading two categories Branded products dominate the market, with comfortably over 85% share of volume sales in each. However, Brands are not having it all their own way, with Private Label having secured significant shares (in organized retail channels) in other categories. Brands should therefore be aware of this threat and take measures to prevent further loss of share to these products.
Of all the categories Nuts & Seeds has the highest share of consumers stating that specific Consumer Trends affect their consumption. Consumers also act on these trends frequently, making this category highly trend orientated.
In terms of organized retail sales at least, the leading retailers account for over half of the market. For new entrants into the market looking to build scale in organized channels, securing effective relationships with these retailers will therefore be crucial to future success.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour China, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Tesco China, Wumart Stores. Group, A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Dashang Group, Trust Mart, A-Best Supermarket Co., Ltd, Carrefour China, Dashang Group, Metro Cash & Carry, New Cooperation Joint-stock trade chain CO., Ltd., Tesco China, Trust Mart, Wal-Mart Super center, China, Wuhan Zhongbai Group Co., Ltd., Wumart Stores. Group
