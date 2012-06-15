Market Report, "Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in France", Published

New Food market report from Canadean: "Consumer Trends in the Savory Snacks Market in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- Marketers in the Savory Snacks market face a major challenge. Understanding market size and segmentation is valuable, but the key to effective targeting is to know just how valuable specific consumer groups are, and being able to quantify the impact of consumer trends.This report solves these problems by providing integrated survey-based data on consumer trends, consumer groups and market data which show exactly the size of consumer groups, how much of the Savory Snacks market they account for and which consumer trends drive their behavior.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer confidence increases proportionally to economic recovery, consumer trends will be directly affected. Since the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the retail market has been characterized by an increased amount of discount and own-brand products. Savory Snacks, in general, are not considered essential items and therefore consumption patterns have been comparatively affected. Further, trends driving healthy eating habits may limit the market's growth potential.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Consumers' uptake of products and the influence of consumer trends are fundamental causes of change in markets - making knowing what these trends are and the extent of their influence crucial.The survey-based data provided in this report examines over 20 consumer trends that affect the market and examines the share of sales across 26 consumer groups - providing through the data a detailed insight into exactly who the consumer is and just how much impact the latest consumer trends are having.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The data provided is unique in the market as it tracks consumer behavior through to its actual value impact on a product market. This provides readers with a unique data analysis of the market allowing marketing tactics and strategy to be updated in line with the very latest consumer behaviors.
Key Highlights
While Older Consumers are the most valuable age group in the Savory Snacks market in France with a 21% value share, this is achieved through sheer weight of numbers as they account for 29% of the population. While marketers may wish to target the largest consumer group in the country, they should beware their below average consumption.
Urban dwellers account for a disproportionate share of the Ethnic/Traditional Snacks market. This group has a 75% share of the market despite accounting for 65% of the population, creating a clear consumer profile for marketers of these products to target.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Carrefour, Casino, Monoprix, ITM (Intermarche), Leclerc, Auchan, Systeme U, Aldi, Auchan, Carrefour, Casino, Cora, ITM (Intermarche), Leclerc, Systeme U
